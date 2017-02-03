Legislators still struggling over con...

Legislators still struggling over construction defects reform

As the state's construction defect reform battle wages on, the question is can stakeholders stop looking for problems and accept an assortment of tools to get the job done? The most significant test has taken shape as a centerpiece proposal in the Colorado legislature that would require arbitration or mediation before filing a lawsuit over allegations of shoddy homebuilder construction. The measure, Senate Bill 156, is nearly identical to discussions last year that were part of a failed attempt to curb defect lawsuits.

