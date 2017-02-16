Humane Society hosts largest pack walk on Riverwalk
Shelter resident Elsa leads a group of 15 shelter dogs and their handlers during a pack walk Sunday on the Arkansas Riverwalk. Also pictured are Kathy McGregor with Boulder, Karen Engebretsen with Feliz, Sue Maxwell with Bailey, Kari Kay with Indi, and Dennis Shrum with Dot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders
|2 hr
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC