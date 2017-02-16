Humane Society hosts largest pack wal...

Humane Society hosts largest pack walk on Riverwalk

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Shelter resident Elsa leads a group of 15 shelter dogs and their handlers during a pack walk Sunday on the Arkansas Riverwalk. Also pictured are Kathy McGregor with Boulder, Karen Engebretsen with Feliz, Sue Maxwell with Bailey, Kari Kay with Indi, and Dennis Shrum with Dot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex offenders 2 hr CCC 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) 9 hr Meh 107
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Chris 6
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Feb 6 Bigrock 20
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan '17 spytheweb 2
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC