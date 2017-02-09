Health Department now distributing Naloxone Rescue Kits
Brittany Baggett, lead clinical nurse for the Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment, explains how the Naloxone nasal spray works to reverse an opioid overdose, which can be caused by prescription analgesics and heroin. Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment now distributes Naloxone nasal spray and the muscular injection Narcan to the local community at no charge.
