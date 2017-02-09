Grant-funded classes teach Washington Elementary families healthy cooking on a budget
Washington Elementary School student Talon DeSalvo watches Tuesday as Rachael Swett, the executive chef at St. Thomas More Hospital, places a corn muffin on a table. It didn't take long Tuesday night for the culinary arts classroom at Canon City High School to fill with the scent of the white chicken chili Rachael Swett had on the stove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC