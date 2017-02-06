Gov. Hickenlooper appoints D.A. Lewton to Discovery Project Steering Committee
District Attorney Brittny Beth Lewton represents the 13th Judicial District. Lewton was recently appointed by the governor to the Discovery Project Steering Committee.
