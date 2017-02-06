Fremont County Sheriff's Office denies second records request
A request for all incident and police reports regarding the Fremont County Sheriff's Office involvement on the day Candace Hiltz was found murdered has been denied. The request was asking for all reports filed regarding the day Hiltz was found, as well as any arrest affidavits for James Hiltz, Candace Hiltz's brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC