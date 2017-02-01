Fremont County Sheriff's Office denies request for Hiltz 911 transcripts
A request for the 911 transcript and recordings from the day Candace Hiltz was found murdered has been denied by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. The request, which asked for the 911 call from Aug. 15, 2006, was formally filed by the Daily Record under the Colorado Open Records Act and the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Someonewhocares
|17
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC