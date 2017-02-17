Fremont County Engineering Scholarship Foundation: Engineers look toward automation
Larry Harkins, the vice president of the Fremont County Engineering Scholarship Foundation, speaks Thursday at the organization's annual banquet. As generations of engineers filled a room Thursday night at the Abbey Event Center, they reminisced about years of hand-taping drafting triangles and getting calluses from drawing plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC