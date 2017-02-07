Former Ca on City student teacher, coach charged with sexual assault
A former student teacher and coach in the Canon City School District is facing charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a student. Austin Trahern, 24, made his first appearance in court Monday after being charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
