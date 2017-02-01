Devlin Palaza gets new plea cutoff date
Palaza, 43, has been charged with three counts attempted second-degree murder, two counts of weapons possession by previous offender, two counts of being a habitual criminal, eluding, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief and an attempt to escape custody. On Tuesday, Lama denied the two motions filed by the defense; one that argued a ping-warrant used to locate Palaza in December 2015 was invalid and another that argued law enforcement was not justified when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop with Palaza on Dec. 2, 2015.
