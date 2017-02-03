Crash causes backups on Academy Blvd. as slick roads create havoc around Colorado Springs
A crash was reported at southbound Academy Boulevard and Airport Road just before 9 a.m., according to Colorado Springs police. Traffic has been restricted to one lane on westbound U.S. Highway 50. Another lane on the eastbound side of the highway is expected to open shortly.
