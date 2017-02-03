Crash causes backups on Academy Blvd....

Crash causes backups on Academy Blvd. as slick roads create havoc around Colorado Springs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

A crash was reported at southbound Academy Boulevard and Airport Road just before 9 a.m., according to Colorado Springs police. Traffic has been restricted to one lane on westbound U.S. Highway 50. Another lane on the eastbound side of the highway is expected to open shortly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) 18 hr Bigrock 19
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Jan 11 Aggravated 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC