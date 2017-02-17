Committee announces winners from annual Chocolate Walk

Chocolate-covered strawberries sit on display Saturday at the Fremont County Democrats' office during the 15th annual Chocolate and Chair-ity Chair Walk. This chair, decorated by a local artist, is one of about 25 that will be available for silent auction in an effort to raise funds for Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Canon City Music and Blossom Festival Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.