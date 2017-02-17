Committee announces winners from annual Chocolate Walk
Chocolate-covered strawberries sit on display Saturday at the Fremont County Democrats' office during the 15th annual Chocolate and Chair-ity Chair Walk. This chair, decorated by a local artist, is one of about 25 that will be available for silent auction in an effort to raise funds for Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Canon City Music and Blossom Festival Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders
|Thu
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC