Comedy tour returns to Somewhere Saloon Feb. 17
Local comedians Glenn Vaughn, left, Michael Madone, right, and national ADA comedian Kimo, center, will perform their stand-up acts at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Somewhere Saloon, 1208 S. Ninth St. If you missed January's stand-up comedy show at Somewhere Saloon, you won't want to miss the next one. Lucid Dreaming Entertainment and Somewhere Saloon present the Hitting the Mark Comedy Tour at 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Somewhere Saloon, 1208 S. Ninth St. There will be no cover charge, but donations will be accepted for the Wounded Warrior Project.
