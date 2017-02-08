Colorado lawmakers hit early roadblock on finding money for roads
Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran on Wednesday came out forcefully against the notion of a "revenue-neutral" transportation tax that would be offset initially by other tax cuts, marking an early impasse in negotiations with Republicans on how to pay for the state's growing backlog of infrastructure needs. "I think if you make a revenue-neutral change, what's the point?" she said during a Wednesday press briefing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC