Colorado lawmakers hit early roadblock on finding money for roads

Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran on Wednesday came out forcefully against the notion of a "revenue-neutral" transportation tax that would be offset initially by other tax cuts, marking an early impasse in negotiations with Republicans on how to pay for the state's growing backlog of infrastructure needs. "I think if you make a revenue-neutral change, what's the point?" she said during a Wednesday press briefing.

