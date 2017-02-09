City of Ca on City wants to clean up ...

City of Ca on City wants to clean up U.S. 50 Corridor

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Based on results from a 2016 citizen's survey, the City of Canon City wants to move forward with implementing actions that may clean up the image through the U.S. 50 corridor. During Wednesday's General Government Committee meeting, City Planner Terri Bernath said just by driving along U.S. 50 through the city, she counted 99 visible Dumpsters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Feb 6 Bigrock 20
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Feb 4 Fungail 5
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC