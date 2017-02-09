City of Ca on City wants to clean up U.S. 50 Corridor
Based on results from a 2016 citizen's survey, the City of Canon City wants to move forward with implementing actions that may clean up the image through the U.S. 50 corridor. During Wednesday's General Government Committee meeting, City Planner Terri Bernath said just by driving along U.S. 50 through the city, she counted 99 visible Dumpsters.
