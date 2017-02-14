Chocolate Walk raises Blossom Festival funds, gives exposure to downtown

Starr McElhinney, Elaine Brady, Terry Gierhart and Emma Domer collect an assortment of treats Saturday in Argus Home Care at the 15th annual Chocolate and Chair-ity Chair Walk. Chocolate-covered strawberries sit on display Saturday at the Fremont County Democrats' office during the 15th annual Chocolate and Chair-ity Chair Walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.