Cassandra Mueller seeks support for Mrs. Colorado America Pageant

Cassandra Mueller has been selected to represent Canon City at the Mrs. Colorado America Pageant on April 8. Cassandra Mueller has been selected to represent Canon City at the Mrs. Colorado America Pageant on April 8 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver. Mueller, 30, needs community support to help pay for pageant expenses, including an interview dress, a pageant gown, which can range in price from $300 to $1,000, and services for hair and makeup, which totals about $150.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.