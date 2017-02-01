Canon City Police Department: Necklaces containing ashes of family member stolen
Two silver cross necklaces containing ashes of a passed family member were stolen by a known person. 400 Block Rudd Avenue, 1st Degree Criminal Trespass, Theft.
