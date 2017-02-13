Ca on City School District to remove pay from teacher accused of sex assault
The Canon City School District will remove pay from a teacher who was arrested last week after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, an official said Monday. Superintendent George Welsh said the district plans to place Robert Davidson, 45, on administrative leave without pay, which is one step further from its original action of placing him on leave with pay.
