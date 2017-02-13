Ca on City School District to remove ...

Ca on City School District to remove pay from teacher accused of sex assault

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The Canon City School District will remove pay from a teacher who was arrested last week after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student, an official said Monday. Superintendent George Welsh said the district plans to place Robert Davidson, 45, on administrative leave without pay, which is one step further from its original action of placing him on leave with pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) 10 hr Chris 6
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Feb 6 Bigrock 20
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan '17 Pray for polluters 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC