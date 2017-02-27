Ca on City School District renews Sup...

Ca on City School District renews Superintendent George Welsh's contract

21 hrs ago

The Canon City School Board confirmed Superintendent George Welsh to another two years on the job Monday at its regular meeting. Welsh, who began in the Canon City School District in July 2015, was renewed to work until July 2019 under the new contract.

