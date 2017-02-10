Ca on City School District educators concerned, hopeful about Betsy DeVos
American business woman Betsy DeVos testifies Jan. 17 before the Senate HELP Committee on her nomination to be Education Secretary in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. When Betsy DeVos was nominated by President Donald Trump to become the next U.S. secretary of education, Canon City education leaders were concerned. But now that she's confirmed, they hope for the best.
