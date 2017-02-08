Ca on City Police Dept: Man arrested for assault, criminal trespass
Officers responded to the 300 block Royal Gorge Blvd for report of an intoxicated person. Kenneth Thornton, 23, of Canon City was arrested for 3rd degree assault, 2nd degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and domestic violence.
