Ca on City Police Department offers new housing program aimed at crime prevention
From left, Interim Canon City Police Chief Allen Cooper, Crime Prevention Coordinator Rochelle Reiter, Debbie Sims and Jen O'Connor pose with the Crime Free Multi-Housing sign given to Royal Gorge Manor after completing the program. Crime Free Multi Housing is a program designed to reduce crime, drugs and gangs on apartment properties, said Rochelle Reiter, crime prevention coordinator at CCPD.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offenders
|Thu
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Jan 22
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|2
