Ca on City Police Department: Five guns stolen from Ca on City pawn shop
The business owner of a local pawn shop tried to chase down and stop a man after he allegedly stole five firearms, according to a news release. According to the Canon City Police Department, at about 7:54 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Canon City Gun and Pawn, 719 Main St., after it was reported someone stole guns.
