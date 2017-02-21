Ca on City High School teacher accused of sex assault requests preliminary hearing
The ROTC teacher at Canon City High School who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student is requesting a preliminary hearing. Robert Davidson, 45, is being charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of unlawful sexual contact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ summit in Colorado Springs raises concern...
|Feb 18
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|bens
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC