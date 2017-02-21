Ca on City Council OKs Humane Society contract

Canon City Councilman Frank Jaquez is sworn in by City Clerk Cathy Rabe during Monday's regular council meeting. The Canon City Council during a special meeting in January appointed the former mayor and councilman to fill the vacant District 1 seat, with the term set to expire Dec. 31. Dozens of people attended Monday's Canon City Council meeting in support of the Humane Society of Fremont County and its effort to get the city to sign an annual impound agreement for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.