Ca on City Council OKs creation of committee
The Canon City Council on Monday recognized members of the marijuana cultivation regulation committee who donated their time to review zoning and special use regulations to permit the cultivation of marijuana in either commercial or industrial zones. Pictured in the front row are Greg DiRito, Alison Helsley, Michael Schirado, Gary Peterson, Dave Heberly, and councilmen Mark Gill and Jim Meisner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ summit in Colorado Springs raises concern...
|Feb 18
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan '17
|bens
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC