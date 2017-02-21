Ca on City Council OKs creation of co...

Ca on City Council OKs creation of committee

Wednesday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The Canon City Council on Monday recognized members of the marijuana cultivation regulation committee who donated their time to review zoning and special use regulations to permit the cultivation of marijuana in either commercial or industrial zones. Pictured in the front row are Greg DiRito, Alison Helsley, Michael Schirado, Gary Peterson, Dave Heberly, and councilmen Mark Gill and Jim Meisner.

Canon City, CO

