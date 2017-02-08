Ca on City Board of Adjustment sides with city over Main Street residence
The Board of Adjustment ruled in favor Tuesday of the Zoning Administrator's decision to uphold an ordinance that does not allow for ground-floor residences in the Central Business District. A space at 405 Main St. has been used as a rental apartment.
