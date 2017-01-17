What's Happening?
The goal of the Young Women in Public Affairs Award Program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a young woman's commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of local or student government involvement, workplace leadership and knowledge of Zonta International and its programs. Advocating for Zonta International's mission to advance the status of women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Wed
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Wed
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC