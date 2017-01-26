Stuntman joins tragic film death list
Johann Ofner, 28, pictured with girlfriend Kati Garnett, died after being accidentally shot on the set of a music video for Australian hip hop act Bliss N Eso. Source: @katigarnett / Instagram WHEN stuntman Johann Ofner was fatally wounded on a Brisbane music video set on Monday, it took little time for the eerie comparison to be drawn with the death of Brandon Lee nearly 25 years ago.
