Stuntman joins tragic film death list

Johann Ofner, 28, pictured with girlfriend Kati Garnett, died after being accidentally shot on the set of a music video for Australian hip hop act Bliss N Eso. Source: @katigarnett / Instagram WHEN stuntman Johann Ofner was fatally wounded on a Brisbane music video set on Monday, it took little time for the eerie comparison to be drawn with the death of Brandon Lee nearly 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.