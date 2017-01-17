Sgt. Timothy Bell recognized for helping save life

Sgt. Timothy Bell of the Canon City Police Department, left, receives a Certificate of Recognition from Interim Police Chief Allen Cooper and the Canon City Council on Tuesday for his part in saving the life of a citizen Jan. 3. Also pictured in the front row are Cooper, Stephanie Masse, Director of Human Resources, and Deputy Chief Billy Ray; pictured in the back row are Councilwoman Kathleen Schumacher, City Administrator Tony O'Rourke, Mayor Preston Troutman, Councilman Scott Eckstrom, Councilman Jim Meisner, and Councilwoman Ashley Smith.

