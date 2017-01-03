Second erosion concern at Lincoln Park Superfund Site
New Cotter Corp. Project Manager Stephen Cohen's goal is to decommission the site, get the license terminated and the property handed over to the Department of Energy. Colorado's state health department is accepting comments from the public on Cotter Corp.'s plan that outlines data collection on the inactive uranium mill property.
Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
