REM comes to Main Street
Local artist Mary Shell will open REM Art Gallery at 710 Main St. on Feb. 3. The gallery features space for 20 to 22 different artists, each with space to display art in all mediums, including metal, dreamcatchers, suncatchers, paintings, sculptures, furniture, fairy villages and more. "Right now we have 16 different artists, and we're still growing," Shell said.
