Raptor center gives southern Colorado raptors a second chance at survival
Director Diana Miller displays a peregrine falcon while volunteer Kelley Stevenson puts a barred owl back into an enclosure at the Nature and Raptor Center of Pueblo on Thursday, December 8, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette A great horned owl, injured when it flew into a car, will move to a larger outdoor cage for the next stage of its rehabilitation.
