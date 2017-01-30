Police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 50 east of Salida
The woman who died after she was hit by an SUV on U.S. Highway 50 in Howard on Friday has been identified. Tracy Roe, 54, frequented the Canon City area, although officials are not sure where she lived, said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Mmadison
|16
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC