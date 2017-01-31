Passenger of stolen car takes the wheel, speeds away while driver is arrested in southern Colorado
While authorities were arresting the driver of a stolen car Wednesday, the car's passenger - a wanted man - slid into the driver's seat and sped away, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had pulled over a stolen Honda Accord on Highway 50 west of MacKenzie Avenue and were arresting the driver, 21-year-old Christopher Caisey Francis, when the passenger drove away, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Mmadison
|16
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC