Passenger of stolen car takes the wheel, speeds away while driver is arrested in southern Colorado

While authorities were arresting the driver of a stolen car Wednesday, the car's passenger - a wanted man - slid into the driver's seat and sped away, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had pulled over a stolen Honda Accord on Highway 50 west of MacKenzie Avenue and were arresting the driver, 21-year-old Christopher Caisey Francis, when the passenger drove away, according to the Sheriff's Office.

