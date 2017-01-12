Oddo named Distinguished Citizen
Larry Oddo, owner of the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey and president of the Canon City School Board, speaks after being named the Chamber of Commerce's Distinguished Citizen during the 129th annual Chamber Banquet on Friday at the Abbey Events Center. Doug Rae, executive director of the Humane Society of Fremont County, accepts a plaque on behalf of the HSFC after being named Member of the Year during the 129th annual Chamber Banquet on Friday at the Abbey Events Center.
