Nominations extended for induction into Fremont PCC Hall of Fame

The deadline has been extended for nominations to the 2017 Pueblo Community College Fremont Hall of Fame. Nomination forms and letters of support are now being accepted through Feb. 10. The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the betterment and enhancement of the PCC Fremont Campus service area that includes Fremont and Custer counties.

