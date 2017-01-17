Murder Evidence Found in Fremont, CO, Self-Storage Unit
Evidence from the 2006 murder of a teenager was found last month in a Freemont, Colo., self-storage unit that had gone to auction after the tenant, a sheriff's detective, failed to pay the rent. Fremont County Sheriff's Office Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Wed
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Wed
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC