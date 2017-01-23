Leadership Ca on Series: Narcan soon will be available to public
Aaron Meigs, Emergency Department tech/EMT, left, and Trent Boggs, radiologic technologist, work at the medical desk at St. Thomas More Hospital's Emergency Department on Thursday. Two lives have been saved locally from near-fatal heroin overdoes since the beginning of the New Year thanks to the training and supplies provided to law enforcement officers in Canon City and Fremont County.
