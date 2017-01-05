Lawmakers promise compromise on the issues important to Colorado businesses
Project manager Vicki Bradham leads a tour for city employees of the ongoing construction site of the new 30,000 square foot Moorhead Recreation Center at 2390 Havana St. in Aurora. If the Colorado legislature fails yet again to pass construction defect reform and a transportation funding measure, it won't be for lack of trying.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
