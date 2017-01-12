Judge finds probable cause in William...

Judge finds probable cause in Williamsburg shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Probable cause was found on all charges by a district judge on Friday against the Canon City man who allegedly shot another man in Williamsburg in the head Sept. 20. John Wesley McCune Jr., 35, was charged with attempted second-degree homicide, first-degree assault, felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... 21 hr spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Jan 11 Aggravated 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC