Judge finds probable cause in Williamsburg shooting case
Probable cause was found on all charges by a district judge on Friday against the Canon City man who allegedly shot another man in Williamsburg in the head Sept. 20. John Wesley McCune Jr., 35, was charged with attempted second-degree homicide, first-degree assault, felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
