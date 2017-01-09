Hoping for compromise as Colorado rea...

Hoping for compromise as Colorado readies its 2017 legislative session

Colorado's lawmakers will convene in Denver Wednesday to try and resolve some of the state's most pressing issues: a better K-12 and higher education system; improved transportation and infrastructure; and increased availability of affordable housing. Such progress will take major compromise, as again this session Republicans hold sway in the Senate, while Democrats hold power in the House.

