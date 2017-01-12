Highways top Colorado legislative tal...

Highways top Colorado legislative talk, but deal is elusive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

New House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, applauds during the opening session of the 2017 Colorado Legislature, at the Capitol, in Denver, Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. The Colorado Democratic House and Republican Senate are waiting for cues from Washington and from Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper about the priorities this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs 10 min Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Wed Aggravated 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Jan 10 Fungail 3
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC