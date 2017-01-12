Highways top Colorado legislative talk, but deal is elusive
New House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, applauds during the opening session of the 2017 Colorado Legislature, at the Capitol, in Denver, Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. The Colorado Democratic House and Republican Senate are waiting for cues from Washington and from Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper about the priorities this year.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 min
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Wed
|Aggravated
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|Fungail
|3
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
