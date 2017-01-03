Heavy snowfall blankets Fremont County
Debbie Addington, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, completes her route Thursday along Main Street. She said the winter weather doesn't bother her as long as she's moving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC