'Gnomes and Fairy Dust' annual theme ...

'Gnomes and Fairy Dust' annual theme show reception at Blue Spruce

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

This annual winter event invites artists in a variety of media to be creative with the theme; anything from literal interpretation, to "off the wall" ideas. Many talented artists enter every year, with work ranging from sculptures to paintings and photography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp... Jan 3 doonya 1
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Dec 28 Lolli 102
Happy holidaze Dec 25 Help 1
Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin... Dec 24 Anonymous 1
News Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N... Dec 24 Knock off purse s... 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Dec 21 Sweet Ivory 2
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC