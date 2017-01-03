'Gnomes and Fairy Dust' annual theme show reception at Blue Spruce
This annual winter event invites artists in a variety of media to be creative with the theme; anything from literal interpretation, to "off the wall" ideas. Many talented artists enter every year, with work ranging from sculptures to paintings and photography.
