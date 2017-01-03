Fremont County could see 3 to 6 inche...

Fremont County could see 3 to 6 inches of snow Thursday

20 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Snow is expected to fall for most of the day Thursday in Canon City, according to the National Weather Service. Dill Line, a meteorologist at the service's Pueblo location, said Fremont County could get 3 to 6 inches of precipitation throughout the day.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fremont County was issued at January 05 at 7:06AM MST

