Fremont County Community Concert Association presents Mo' Mungus
Attendees of this concert will get a rare dose of reggae when Mo' Mungus brings its own brand of music to the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Canon City High School auditorium, 1313 College Ave. This Fremont County Community Concert Association event features the Colorado Springs-based group Mo' Mungus. The band introduces audiences to "Rocksteady" music, which ruled the Jamaican airwaves for 18 months from the summer of 1966 to spring of 1968.
