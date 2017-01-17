Fremont County Community Concert Association presents Mo' Mungus

Attendees of this concert will get a rare dose of reggae when Mo' Mungus brings its own brand of music to the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Canon City High School auditorium, 1313 College Ave. This Fremont County Community Concert Association event features the Colorado Springs-based group Mo' Mungus. The band introduces audiences to "Rocksteady" music, which ruled the Jamaican airwaves for 18 months from the summer of 1966 to spring of 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.