Fremont Adventure Recreation to host 'Tight Loose' on Friday
Join Fremont Adventure Recreation and Teton Gravity Research as they present their 21st anniversary film, Tight Loose, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Skyline Theater, 606 Main St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.joinfar.org/ or at The Bean Pedaler, Red Canyon Cycles and the Canon City Chamber of Commerce. About Tight Loose: Come join us to celebrate TGR's 21st Birthday.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City finalizes Strawberry Fields land swap desp...
|Jan 3
|doonya
|1
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Lolli
|102
|Happy holidaze
|Dec 25
|Help
|1
|Why are marketing firms ripping off local busin...
|Dec 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Landlord Recorded Having Sex In Tenants's Bed N...
|Dec 24
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Dec 21
|Sweet Ivory
|2
