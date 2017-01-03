Fremont Adventure Recreation to host 'Tight Loose' on Friday

Join Fremont Adventure Recreation and Teton Gravity Research as they present their 21st anniversary film, Tight Loose, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Skyline Theater, 606 Main St. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.joinfar.org/ or at The Bean Pedaler, Red Canyon Cycles and the Canon City Chamber of Commerce. About Tight Loose: Come join us to celebrate TGR's 21st Birthday.

