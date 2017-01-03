Free legal help available
Kendra McFall, deputy director at the Canon City Public Library, and Patrick Malloy, computer systems administrator for the City of Canon City, set up a computer that will be used for the new monthly free self-help legal clinics at the library. Patrick Malloy, computer systems administrator for the City of Canon City, left, visits with Ric Morgan, an attorney on behalf of the Virtual Pro Se Clinic Program, on a computer Wednesday at the Canon City Public Library.
